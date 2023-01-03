Search
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.62% last month.

Analyst Insights

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.17, soaring 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.48 and dropped to $38.99 before settling in for the closing price of $39.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HWM’s price has moved between $29.35 and $39.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -16.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.60%. With a float of $410.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.81, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +6.52.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Howmet Aerospace Inc. is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 2,298,435. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 63,304 shares at a rate of $36.31, taking the stock ownership to the 382,379 shares.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.19 while generating a return on equity of 7.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.40% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

The latest stats from [Howmet Aerospace Inc., HWM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.05 million was inferior to 2.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (HWM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.78. The third major resistance level sits at $40.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.80. The third support level lies at $38.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.30 billion based on 413,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,972 M and income totals 258,000 K. The company made 1,433 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

