IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 630 K

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) stock priced at $1.40, up 5.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. ICCM’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.70%. With a float of $15.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.04, operating margin of -234.99, and the pretax margin is -239.13.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of IceCure Medical Ltd is 57.59%, while institutional ownership is 7.27%.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -239.13 while generating a return on equity of -64.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IceCure Medical Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, IceCure Medical Ltd’s (ICCM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 517.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 216.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1799, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6754. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6267 in the near term. At $1.7033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1867.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.72 million, the company has a total of 45,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,140 K while annual income is -9,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 630 K while its latest quarter income was -4,060 K.