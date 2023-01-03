Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 89.26% last month.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) stock priced at $2.23, down -0.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4047 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. IMMX’s price has ranged from $0.68 to $8.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $5.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.93 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -367.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Immix Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 26.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.85. However, in the short run, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.39. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. The third support level lies at $2.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.20 million, the company has a total of 13,927K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -24,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,540 K.