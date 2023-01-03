Investors finally get a glimpse of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) volume hitting the figure of 3.85 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.32, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.62 and dropped to $11.28 before settling in for the closing price of $11.43. Within the past 52 weeks, DB’s price has moved between $7.24 and $16.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.30%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 84556 workers is very important to gauge.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.45%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.95 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

The latest stats from [Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, DB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.76 million was inferior to 5.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 97.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.81. The third major resistance level sits at $12.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. The third support level lies at $10.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.47 billion based on 2,066,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,906 M and income totals 2,900 M. The company made 9,741 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,124 M in sales during its previous quarter.