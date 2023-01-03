Investors finally get a glimpse of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) volume hitting the figure of 1.49 million.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock priced at $135.56, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.26 and dropped to $135.00 before settling in for the closing price of $136.28. FANG’s price has ranged from $100.85 to $167.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 66.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.40%. With a float of $175.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.25, operating margin of +60.01, and the pretax margin is +42.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 275,562. In this transaction Exec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec of this company sold 2,012 shares at a rate of $136.96, taking the stock ownership to the 23,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President & CFO sold 6,000 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $960,000. This insider now owns 61,334 shares in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.10 while generating a return on equity of 20.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.24% during the next five years compared to 50.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.68, a number that is poised to hit 6.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $137.69 in the near term. At $138.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $139.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.09. The third support level lies at $133.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.99 billion, the company has a total of 175,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,797 M while annual income is 2,182 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,437 M while its latest quarter income was 1,184 M.