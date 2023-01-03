Investors finally get a glimpse of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) volume hitting the figure of 0.78 million.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) stock priced at $1.11, down -7.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2562 and dropped to $0.991 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. INZY’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $7.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.40%. With a float of $39.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.66 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inozyme Pharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 29,885. In this transaction SVP, COO of this company bought 21,500 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 105,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 1,070,000 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,948,300. This insider now owns 2,661,154 shares in total.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2801. However, in the short run, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2071. Second resistance stands at $1.3643. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9419, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8339. The third support level lies at $0.6767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.00 million, the company has a total of 40,394K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -56,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -16,370 K.