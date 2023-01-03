Investors finally get a glimpse of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) volume hitting the figure of 8.17 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.00, soaring 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.99 and dropped to $61.92 before settling in for the closing price of $62.28. Within the past 52 weeks, OXY’s price has moved between $28.75 and $77.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 20.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.30%. With a float of $908.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $922.00 million.

In an organization with 11678 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 105,478,912. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,737,316 shares at a rate of $60.71, taking the stock ownership to the 194,351,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for $58.29, making the entire transaction worth $157,709,330. This insider now owns 192,614,334 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.02) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.93% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.17. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.35. Second resistance stands at $63.70. The third major resistance level sits at $64.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.56. The third support level lies at $61.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.61 billion based on 908,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,956 M and income totals 2,322 M. The company made 9,390 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,746 M in sales during its previous quarter.