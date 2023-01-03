Investors must take note of C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) performance last week, which was 1.36%.

On December 30, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $10.64, higher 2.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.23 and dropped to $10.64 before settling in for the closing price of $10.90. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $10.16 to $33.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 704 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 5,945. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 558 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 351,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 928 for $11.84, making the entire transaction worth $10,984. This insider now owns 352,129 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.40 in the near term. At $11.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.43. The third support level lies at $10.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 110,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,410 K and its income totaled -68,850 K.