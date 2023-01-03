Investors must take note of Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) performance last week, which was -19.60%.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $2.06, up 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Over the past 52 weeks, SISI has traded in a range of $0.57-$6.97.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -42.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.00%. With a float of $11.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.65 million.

In an organization with 74 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.67, operating margin of -928.28, and the pretax margin is -1133.96.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Shineco Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1125.09 while generating a return on equity of -54.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of Shineco Inc. (SISI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 307.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.43. However, in the short run, Shineco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.59. Second resistance stands at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.59. The third support level lies at $1.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.70 million has total of 16,397K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,190 K in contrast with the sum of -27,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 540 K and last quarter income was -2,440 K.