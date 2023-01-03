Investors must take note of Viant Technology Inc.’s (DSP) performance last week, which was 10.44%.

On December 30, 2023, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) opened at $3.93, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.094 and dropped to $3.8716 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Price fluctuations for DSP have ranged from $3.15 to $10.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.40% at the time writing. With a float of $14.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 350 employees.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viant Technology Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 131,498. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 21,628 shares at a rate of $6.08, taking the stock ownership to the 377,663 shares.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)

Looking closely at Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Viant Technology Inc.’s (DSP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. However, in the short run, Viant Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.12. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.67.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Key Stats

There are currently 61,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 244.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 224,130 K according to its annual income of -7,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,830 K and its income totaled -3,130 K.