Investors must take note of VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) performance last week, which was 0.59%.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $32.20, down -0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.445 and dropped to $32.06 before settling in for the closing price of $32.41. Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has traded in a range of $26.23-$35.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.70%. With a float of $993.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $997.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 152 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 8.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

The latest stats from [VICI Properties Inc., VICI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.53 million was inferior to 9.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 48.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.69. The third major resistance level sits at $32.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.92. The third support level lies at $31.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.32 billion has total of 963,098K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,510 M in contrast with the sum of 1,014 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 751,540 K and last quarter income was 330,910 K.