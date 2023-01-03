KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is expecting -6.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 30, 2023, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was -0.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for KULR has been $1.02 – $3.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 222.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -328.00%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KULR Technology Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Looking closely at KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6262, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6087. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2307. Second resistance stands at $1.2613. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1697, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1393. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1087.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

There are 107,347K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 136.40 million. As of now, sales total 2,410 K while income totals -11,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,390 K while its last quarter net income were -5,590 K.