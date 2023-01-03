Last month’s performance of 363.31% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is certainly impressive

On December 30, 2023, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) opened at $1.58, higher 39.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.389 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Price fluctuations for AMAM have ranged from $0.38 to $9.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -301.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.55, operating margin of -101.91, and the pretax margin is -99.75.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of -100.06 while generating a return on equity of -42.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 425.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. However, in the short run, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.58. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.26. The third support level lies at $0.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,460 K according to its annual income of -68,080 K.