Last month’s performance of -4.27% for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is certainly impressive

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.04, plunging -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CS’s price has moved between $2.89 and $10.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -11.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -163.50%. With a float of $3.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.40 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51680 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.06

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) saw its 5-day average volume 14.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. The third support level lies at $2.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.15 billion based on 3,112,790K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,041 M and income totals -1,805 M. The company made 6,138 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,176 M in sales during its previous quarter.