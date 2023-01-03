Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to new highs

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.22, soaring 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.375 and dropped to $82.00 before settling in for the closing price of $82.66. Within the past 52 weeks, SCHW’s price has moved between $59.35 and $96.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.20%. With a float of $1.69 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.89 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.20, operating margin of +42.67, and the pretax margin is +40.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Charles Schwab Corporation is 6.73%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 10,519,187. In this transaction Co-Chairman of this company sold 132,050 shares at a rate of $79.66, taking the stock ownership to the 31,111,456 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Co-Chairman sold 132,050 for $78.29, making the entire transaction worth $10,338,555. This insider now owns 31,159,531 shares in total.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +30.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Trading Performance Indicators

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Looking closely at The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (SCHW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.99. However, in the short run, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.76. Second resistance stands at $84.25. The third major resistance level sits at $85.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.01.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 154.30 billion based on 1,815,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,520 M and income totals 5,855 M. The company made 5,500 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,020 M in sales during its previous quarter.