Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Twilio Inc. (TWLO) to new highs

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.90, soaring 1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.06 and dropped to $46.60 before settling in for the closing price of $48.11. Within the past 52 weeks, TWLO’s price has moved between $41.00 and $270.25.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.00%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.69 million.

The firm has a total of 8992 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 20,485. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 414 shares at a rate of $49.48, taking the stock ownership to the 151,570 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,642 for $51.00, making the entire transaction worth $185,742. This insider now owns 72,921 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twilio Inc., TWLO], we can find that recorded value of 2.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.67. The third major resistance level sits at $52.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.89.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.87 billion based on 184,340K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,842 M and income totals -949,900 K. The company made 983,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -482,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.