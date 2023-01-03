MoneyLion Inc. (ML) soared 3.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.59, soaring 3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.5515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $0.44 and $4.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.50%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 556 workers is very important to gauge.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 1,000. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 1,400 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 18,690,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 7,055 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 3,328,838 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

The latest stats from [MoneyLion Inc., ML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 7.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7693, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4406. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6428. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6657. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5743, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5287. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5058.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.90 million based on 253,553K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 88,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.