NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) kicked off at the price of $0.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock priced at $0.70, up 6.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7997 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. NRBO’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $63.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $6.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$4.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Looking closely at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 305.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.0375. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7848. Second resistance stands at $0.8521. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9045. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6127. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5454.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.41 million, the company has a total of 6,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -15,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,110 K.

