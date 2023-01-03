No matter how cynical the overall market is 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $8.84, up 4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.41 and dropped to $8.67 before settling in for the closing price of $8.96. Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has traded in a range of $8.44-$27.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.90%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.57 million.

In an organization with 437 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 4,198. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 272 shares at a rate of $15.43, taking the stock ownership to the 89,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,697 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $107,527. This insider now owns 90,226 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.28) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. However, in the short run, 2seventy bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.63. Second resistance stands at $9.89. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.15.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 339.66 million has total of 37,917K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,520 K in contrast with the sum of -292,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,410 K and last quarter income was -67,880 K.