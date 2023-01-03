No matter how cynical the overall market is, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) performance over the last week is recorded -10.07%

December 30, 2023, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) trading session started at the price of $2.73, that was -3.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.52 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. A 52-week range for BLI has been $1.83 – $19.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.10%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 293 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.23, operating margin of -82.90, and the pretax margin is -84.06.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Berkeley Lights Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 243. In this transaction SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 122 shares at a rate of $1.99, taking the stock ownership to the 67,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s insider sold 7,531 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $37,429. This insider now owns 182,725 shares in total.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -84.00 while generating a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s (BLI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $2.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.24.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Key Stats

There are 68,575K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 190.01 million. As of now, sales total 85,390 K while income totals -71,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,400 K while its last quarter net income were -21,570 K.