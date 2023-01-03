No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) performance over the last week is recorded -20.64%

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.12, down -7.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.129 and dropped to $0.108 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has traded in a range of $0.11-$9.30.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.50%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 221 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Lucira Health Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 682. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,263 shares at a rate of $0.16, taking the stock ownership to the 144,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 1,583 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $570. This insider now owns 107,293 shares in total.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5131, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8888. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1241 in the near term. At $0.1370, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1451. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1031, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0950. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0821.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.90 million has total of 40,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,060 K in contrast with the sum of -64,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,390 K and last quarter income was -126,860 K.