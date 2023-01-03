No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) performance over the last week is recorded -0.16%

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock priced at $44.02, down -1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.01 and dropped to $43.775 before settling in for the closing price of $45.34. TTD’s price has ranged from $39.00 to $95.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 42.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.10%. With a float of $441.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1967 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.48, operating margin of +10.43, and the pretax margin is +10.20.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of The Trade Desk Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 85,230. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,137 shares at a rate of $74.96, taking the stock ownership to the 193,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,676 for $72.50, making the entire transaction worth $266,510. This insider now owns 197,858 shares in total.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.51 while generating a return on equity of 10.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Trade Desk Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Looking closely at The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, The Trade Desk Inc.’s (TTD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.92. However, in the short run, The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.30. Second resistance stands at $45.77. The third major resistance level sits at $46.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.83.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.19 billion, the company has a total of 489,511K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,196 M while annual income is 137,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 394,770 K while its latest quarter income was 15,870 K.