No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wayfair Inc. (W) performance over the last week is recorded -3.91%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $32.16, down -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.33 and dropped to $31.89 before settling in for the closing price of $33.14. Over the past 52 weeks, W has traded in a range of $28.11-$197.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 32.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -167.60%. With a float of $72.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16681 employees.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 61,929. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,631 shares at a rate of $37.97, taking the stock ownership to the 174,247 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 263 for $37.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,978. This insider now owns 68,596 shares in total.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.89) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wayfair Inc.’s (W) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.22, a number that is poised to hit -1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wayfair Inc. (W)

Looking closely at Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), its last 5-days average volume was 2.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Wayfair Inc.’s (W) raw stochastic average was set at 9.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.34. However, in the short run, Wayfair Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.52. Second resistance stands at $34.14. The third major resistance level sits at $34.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.64.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.55 billion has total of 107,122K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,708 M in contrast with the sum of -131,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,840 M and last quarter income was -283,000 K.