Now that Spire Global Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 30, 2023, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) trading session started at the price of $0.91, that was 4.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9699 and dropped to $0.8837 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. A 52-week range for SPIR has been $0.86 – $3.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.00%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.94 million.

In an organization with 403 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spire Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 6,688. In this transaction CLO and Corporate Secretary of this company sold 4,400 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CLO and Corporate Secretary bought 4,400 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 4,400 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4278. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9920. Second resistance stands at $1.0241. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0782. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9058, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8517. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8196.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are 140,012K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.90 million. As of now, sales total 43,380 K while income totals -19,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,420 K while its last quarter net income were -21,810 K.