Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) last year’s performance of -76.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.46, soaring 6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Within the past 52 weeks, ONDS’s price has moved between $1.47 and $8.30.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 250.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.40%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.76, operating margin of -618.34, and the pretax margin is -617.38.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 16.54%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 121,801. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,804 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 326,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director sold 49,970 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $88,597. This insider now owns 231,659 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -516.86 while generating a return on equity of -23.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Looking closely at Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9629. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6400. Second resistance stands at $1.6900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3600.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 64.30 million based on 42,885K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,910 K and income totals -15,020 K. The company made 630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.