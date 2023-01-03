Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,633 M

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.70, plunging -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.775 and dropped to $16.195 before settling in for the closing price of $16.71. Within the past 52 weeks, PAAS’s price has moved between $13.40 and $30.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.30%. With a float of $210.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.53 million.

In an organization with 7100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.40, operating margin of +17.32, and the pretax margin is +14.74.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 3.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to -6.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.56. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.68. Second resistance stands at $17.02. The third major resistance level sits at $17.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.52.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.52 billion based on 210,538K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,633 M and income totals 97,430 K. The company made 338,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.