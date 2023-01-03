Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,638 M

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock priced at $51.29, down -0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.40 and dropped to $50.745 before settling in for the closing price of $51.33. PFE’s price has ranged from $41.44 to $59.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 233.60%. With a float of $5.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

In an organization with 79000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.67, operating margin of +25.58, and the pretax margin is +29.91.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Pfizer Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 227,603. In this transaction SVP & Controller of this company sold 4,218 shares at a rate of $53.96, taking the stock ownership to the 10,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s SVP & Controller sold 4,000 for $50.50, making the entire transaction worth $202,000. This insider now owns 15,064 shares in total.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $22.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.57 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 233.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.79% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pfizer Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) raw stochastic average was set at 72.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.37. However, in the short run, Pfizer Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.51. Second resistance stands at $51.78. The third major resistance level sits at $52.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.20.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 288.13 billion, the company has a total of 5,613,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 81,288 M while annual income is 21,980 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,638 M while its latest quarter income was 8,608 M.