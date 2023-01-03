Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is expecting -3.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 30, 2023, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) opened at $14.42, higher 0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.5175 and dropped to $14.26 before settling in for the closing price of $14.45. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $13.42 to $19.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 13.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 98,888. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,575 shares at a rate of $15.04, taking the stock ownership to the 25,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 17,760 for $15.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,242. This insider now owns 19,060 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 121.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.1 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.57 in the near term. At $14.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 228,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 457,700 K according to its annual income of 83,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 131,510 K and its income totaled 62,960 K.