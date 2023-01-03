Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.62%

On December 30, 2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) opened at $18.60, higher 3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.36 and dropped to $18.30 before settling in for the closing price of $18.73. Price fluctuations for PLRX have ranged from $3.96 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.40% at the time writing. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of -1288.10, and the pretax margin is -1284.51.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 56,731. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,928 shares at a rate of $19.38, taking the stock ownership to the 5,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 8,748 for $19.10, making the entire transaction worth $167,108. This insider now owns 138,191 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1284.51 while generating a return on equity of -40.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

The latest stats from [Pliant Therapeutics Inc., PLRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.94. The third support level lies at $17.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 48,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 913.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,570 K according to its annual income of -97,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,480 K and its income totaled -30,620 K.