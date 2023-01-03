Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 64,388 M

December 30, 2023, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) trading session started at the price of $100.28, that was 0.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.01 and dropped to $99.78 before settling in for the closing price of $100.33. A 52-week range for RTX has been $80.27 – $106.02.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 212.80%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

In an organization with 174000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 422,405. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 4,260 shares at a rate of $99.16, taking the stock ownership to the 453,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President, P&W sold 3,343 for $95.53, making the entire transaction worth $319,347. This insider now owns 24,176 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.38% during the next five years compared to -15.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 784.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.92. However, in the short run, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.36. Second resistance stands at $101.80. The third major resistance level sits at $102.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.90.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are 1,470,061K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.49 billion. As of now, sales total 64,388 M while income totals 3,864 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,951 M while its last quarter net income were 1,387 M.