Realty Income Corporation (O) is 0.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 30, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) opened at $63.61, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.7752 and dropped to $62.74 before settling in for the closing price of $64.03. Price fluctuations for O have ranged from $55.50 to $75.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $626.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $627.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 367 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.53, operating margin of +46.23, and the pretax margin is +18.82.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 475,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $67.97, taking the stock ownership to the 10,090 shares.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corporation (O). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 40.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.89 in the near term. At $64.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.28. The third support level lies at $61.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

There are currently 627,154K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,080 M according to its annual income of 359,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 837,270 K and its income totaled 219,570 K.