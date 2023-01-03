Recent developments with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.66 cents.

On December 30, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) opened at $162.23, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.845 and dropped to $159.82 before settling in for the closing price of $162.56. Price fluctuations for ABBV have ranged from $128.26 to $175.91 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 17.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 137.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.49, operating margin of +35.14, and the pretax margin is +23.11.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AbbVie Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 6,925,018. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER of this company sold 42,370 shares at a rate of $163.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 79,801 for $150.90, making the entire transaction worth $12,041,780. This insider now owns 152,103 shares in total.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +20.41 while generating a return on equity of 80.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.75% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.51, a number that is poised to hit 3.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

The latest stats from [AbbVie Inc., ABBV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.02 million was inferior to 6.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 81.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $163.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $164.45. The third major resistance level sits at $166.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.40. The third support level lies at $156.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

There are currently 1,768,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 287.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,197 M according to its annual income of 11,542 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,812 M and its income totaled 3,949 M.