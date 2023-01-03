Recent developments with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.03 cents.

December 30, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trading session started at the price of $63.77, that was -0.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.82 and dropped to $63.1437 before settling in for the closing price of $64.82. A 52-week range for AMD has been $54.57 – $152.42.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 30.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

In an organization with 15500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,146,055. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 16,153 shares at a rate of $70.95, taking the stock ownership to the 113,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP, Computing & Graphics sold 3,000 for $75.22, making the entire transaction worth $225,660. This insider now owns 158,232 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.79% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 40.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 91.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.47. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.35. Second resistance stands at $65.92. The third major resistance level sits at $67.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.57. The third support level lies at $61.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,612,356K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 104.51 billion. As of now, sales total 16,434 M while income totals 3,162 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,565 M while its last quarter net income were 66,000 K.