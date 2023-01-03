Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) last year’s performance of -87.55% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 30, 2023, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) trading session started at the price of $1.13, that was 8.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. A 52-week range for SOND has been $0.90 – $10.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.60%. With a float of $157.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1200 employees.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonder Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonder Holdings Inc. is 27.64%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 99,150. In this transaction Chief Real Estate Officer of this company sold 46,332 shares at a rate of $2.14, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

Looking closely at Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) raw stochastic average was set at 12.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7324, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2235. However, in the short run, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3200. Second resistance stands at $1.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9000.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Key Stats

There are 218,059K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 248.60 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -10,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 124,530 K while its last quarter net income were -74,500 K.