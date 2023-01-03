Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is 12.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 30, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) opened at $28.37, higher 3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.62 and dropped to $28.3044 before settling in for the closing price of $28.67. Price fluctuations for SPR have ranged from $21.14 to $53.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $104.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.70 million.

In an organization with 16100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 13,145. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $26.29, taking the stock ownership to the 17,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $29.55, making the entire transaction worth $14,775. This insider now owns 18,141 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.62. However, in the short run, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.05. Second resistance stands at $30.49. The third major resistance level sits at $31.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.86. The third support level lies at $27.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,254K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,953 M according to its annual income of -540,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,277 M and its income totaled -127,600 K.