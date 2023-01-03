Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) posted a -11.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

December 30, 2023, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) trading session started at the price of $2.98, that was -10.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.7201 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for EPOW has been $1.05 – $6.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.20%. With a float of $11.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 78 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.54, operating margin of -100.01, and the pretax margin is -120.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is 53.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -113.42 while generating a return on equity of -19.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

The latest stats from [Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd., EPOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 31120.0 was inferior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (EPOW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.14. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Key Stats

There are 35,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 75.10 million. As of now, sales total 7,410 K while income totals -8,400 K.