Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) last year’s performance of -98.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) stock priced at $0.105, up 29.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.0999 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. SWVL’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -375.70%. With a float of $78.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 606 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Swvl Holdings Corp. is 54.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Swvl Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 14.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1780 in the near term. At $0.2191, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2581. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0589. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0178.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.30 million, the company has a total of 118,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,350 K while annual income is -141,420 K.