SYBT (Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.) dropped -1.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock priced at $65.12, down -1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.6756 and dropped to $64.2636 before settling in for the closing price of $65.72. SYBT’s price has ranged from $50.83 to $78.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.80%. With a float of $28.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 820 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 64,679. In this transaction Director of this company bought 906 shares at a rate of $71.39, taking the stock ownership to the 2,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Sr. Executive Vice President sold 1,715 for $75.71, making the entire transaction worth $129,843. This insider now owns 21,670 shares in total.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 73359.0, its volume of 53740.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s (SYBT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.68 in the near term. At $66.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.86.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.92 billion, the company has a total of 29,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 242,930 K while annual income is 74,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 92,270 K while its latest quarter income was 28,460 K.