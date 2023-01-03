The Kroger Co. (KR) last year’s performance of -1.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.49, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.835 and dropped to $44.24 before settling in for the closing price of $44.62. Within the past 52 weeks, KR’s price has moved between $41.81 and $62.78.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $716.00 million.

The firm has a total of 420000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +2.71, and the pretax margin is +1.49.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,903,610. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 43,000 shares at a rate of $44.27, taking the stock ownership to the 135,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Vice President and Treasurer sold 5,779 for $47.72, making the entire transaction worth $275,754. This insider now owns 5,320 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.65% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Kroger Co. (KR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Kroger Co., KR], we can find that recorded value of 4.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.15. The third major resistance level sits at $45.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.67.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.94 billion based on 715,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 137,888 M and income totals 1,655 M. The company made 34,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 398,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.