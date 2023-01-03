TSM (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) dropped -1.99 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 30, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) trading session started at the price of $74.29, that was -1.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.57 and dropped to $73.65 before settling in for the closing price of $76.00. A 52-week range for TSM has been $59.43 – $145.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Looking closely at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days average volume was 9.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.77. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.82. Second resistance stands at $75.16. The third major resistance level sits at $75.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are 5,186,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 375.47 billion. As of now, sales total 57,225 M while income totals 21,354 M. Its latest quarter income was 20,172 M while its last quarter net income were 9,240 M.