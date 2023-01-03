UBER (Uber Technologies Inc.) dropped -0.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $24.42, down -0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.85 and dropped to $24.24 before settling in for the closing price of $24.91. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has traded in a range of $19.90-$45.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 35.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.20%. With a float of $1.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.92, operating margin of -21.74, and the pretax margin is -5.87.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,957,362. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 63,100 shares at a rate of $31.02, taking the stock ownership to the 80,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 50,000 for $30.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,500. This insider now owns 145,750 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$1.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.17% during the next five years compared to 32.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Looking closely at Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), its last 5-days average volume was 16.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 30.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 15.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.58. However, in the short run, Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.97. Second resistance stands at $25.22. The third major resistance level sits at $25.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.75.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.68 billion has total of 1,994,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,455 M in contrast with the sum of -496,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,343 M and last quarter income was -1,206 M.