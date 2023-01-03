Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,318 M

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) stock priced at $17.74, up 0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.88 and dropped to $17.69 before settling in for the closing price of $17.84. UMPQ’s price has ranged from $15.77 to $22.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4000 workers is very important to gauge.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 99,850. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Umpqua Bank President sold 5,000 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $87,900. This insider now owns 211,033 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

The latest stats from [Umpqua Holdings Corporation, UMPQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was superior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.00. The third major resistance level sits at $18.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.54.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.87 billion, the company has a total of 217,053K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,318 M while annual income is 420,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 332,970 K while its latest quarter income was 84,040 K.