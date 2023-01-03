UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 15.03 million

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock priced at $3.385, down -28.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.83 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.77. TIGR’s price has ranged from $2.68 to $7.07 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 117.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.30%. With a float of $119.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.42%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.21. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $4.01. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 734.41 million, the company has a total of 164,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 264,490 K while annual income is 14,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,410 K while its latest quarter income was 3,340 K.