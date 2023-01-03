Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -32.38% last month.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $12.72, up 0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.265 and dropped to $12.63 before settling in for the closing price of $13.16. UPST’s price has ranged from $12.01 to $162.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -100.80%. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.67 million.

In an organization with 1497 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 41,568. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 275,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,200 for $15.38, making the entire transaction worth $49,216. This insider now owns 257,285 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 4.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.58. However, in the short run, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.45. Second resistance stands at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.40. The third support level lies at $12.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 81,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 848,590 K while annual income is 135,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 157,230 K while its latest quarter income was -56,220 K.