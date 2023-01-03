Search
Sana Meer
Wallbox N.V. (WBX) posted a 1.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

December 30, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $3.30, that was 7.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. A 52-week range for WBX has been $3.14 – $17.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -400.60%. With a float of $45.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 775 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 74.88%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -125.69 and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Looking closely at Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.69. However, in the short run, Wallbox N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.69. Second resistance stands at $3.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.09.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 161,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 571.58 million. As of now, sales total 84,680 K while income totals -264,750 K.

