YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

December 30, 2023, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) trading session started at the price of $9.07, that was 1.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.27 and dropped to $8.97 before settling in for the closing price of $9.05. A 52-week range for YPF has been $2.82 – $9.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 43.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.40%. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.24 million.

In an organization with 22032 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.84) by $1.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.92% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 96.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.32. Second resistance stands at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.72.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are 393,313K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.88 billion. As of now, sales total 13,349 M while income totals 2,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,179 M while its last quarter net income were 677,000 K.