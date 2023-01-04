12.02% volatility in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 03, 2023, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) opened at $1.20, lower -8.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for AQMS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $75.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3956.07, operating margin of -10095.38, and the pretax margin is -10515.03.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aqua Metals Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 9,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 133,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 34,180 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $25,635. This insider now owns 351,218 shares in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10516.18 while generating a return on equity of -62.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 353.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9075. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2367 in the near term. At $1.3233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8567.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Key Stats

There are currently 78,387K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 170 K according to its annual income of -18,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,890 K.