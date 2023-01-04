$2.04M in average volume shows that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is heading in the right direction

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $52.82, up 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.28 and dropped to $52.09 before settling in for the closing price of $52.41. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has traded in a range of $42.50-$62.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.10%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.66 million.

The firm has a total of 27400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.88, operating margin of +14.82, and the pretax margin is +16.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 10.05%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,160. In this transaction VP Intermodal of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $48.32, taking the stock ownership to the 330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. sold 2,400 for $55.18, making the entire transaction worth $132,432. This insider now owns 19,944 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.51% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.00. The third major resistance level sits at $54.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.54 billion has total of 160,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,998 M in contrast with the sum of 743,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,897 M and last quarter income was 194,800 K.