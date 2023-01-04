$2.95M in average volume shows that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is heading in the right direction

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $22.25, down -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.338 and dropped to $21.54 before settling in for the closing price of $22.25. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has traded in a range of $17.99-$24.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.40%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 543,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $22.46, taking the stock ownership to the 92,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 for $23.35, making the entire transaction worth $298,390. This insider now owns 44,902 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.81% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.61. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.20. Second resistance stands at $22.67. The third major resistance level sits at $23.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.60.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.70 billion has total of 307,118K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,156 M in contrast with the sum of 204,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,451 M and last quarter income was 193,000 K.