3.58% volatility in OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) stock priced at $33.69, down -0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.21 and dropped to $32.835 before settling in for the closing price of $33.31. OMF’s price has ranged from $28.77 to $55.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $116.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8800 workers is very important to gauge.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of OneMain Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 42,642. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $37.08, taking the stock ownership to the 337,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for $40.23, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 349,612 shares in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.51% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneMain Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) raw stochastic average was set at 30.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.75. The third major resistance level sits at $35.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.17.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.05 billion, the company has a total of 122,212K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,895 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,288 M while its latest quarter income was 188,000 K.